TUSCALOOSA-William "Bill" Dalton Hays, Sr., age 93, died peacefully in his sleep on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at Hospice of West Alabama.

He will be remembered for his sportsmanship, his competitive spirit, and his positive outlook on life.

Bill/"Fuzzy" was born in Tuscaloosa, Ala. on October 16, 1925. He spent his early years in Reform, Leeds, and Opelika. He was a pilot in the in the United States Army Air Corps during World War II. After the War, he returned to Tuscaloosa and attended the University of Alabama. He was a member of Delta Kappa Epsilon Fraternity and earned a BA degree in political science.

He was a sales representative for Gulf States Paper Corp. and a branch manager of Tuscaloosa First Federal Savings and Loans before joining the University of Alabama as Business Administrator for the Russell Student Health Center. He was a member of the Tuscaloosa Exchange Club, The Apollo Club, and The Phoenix Club.

Bill was an outstanding athlete who always displayed good sportsmanship. He was inducted into the Alabama Softball Hall of Fame. He was an avid golfer who shot his age on more than one occasion at Indian Hills Country Club. His card playing skills made him a legend in the club's 19th Hole. He was an optimist and chose to see the best in everyone and everything. He will be remembered for his love of life, his welcoming nature, and for always "hanging in there".

Bill is preceded in death by his parents, James "Jim" Benham and Ethel Smith Hays; his sister, Ethel "Snookie" Hays Romansky; and his wife, Adelaide Howard Johnson Hays.

He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Elizabeth "Betty" Grimsley Hays; his five children, Fran Johnson Turner (Britt, IV), Shelby Mackey (Debra), Bill Hays, Jr. (Bettye), Shannon Mackey Wright (David) and Adelaide Hays Houston (John Campbell); his six grandchildren, Sara-Elizabeth Turner, Britt Turner, V (Alana), Hays Faulkner McPherson (Bret), Michael Craig Faulkner, Elizabeth Wright Billings (Robert) and Miller Wright (Bliss); and his four great-grandchildren, Knox and Elizabeth McPherson and Brittin and Elliot Turner.

Honorary pallbearers will be his golf and card playing buddies.

Following a graveside service at Tuscaloosa Memorial Park on Sunday, June 2, 2019, at 2:00p.m. Michael Bailey is officiating and Magnolia Chapel North directing. The family will receive friends at the 19th Hole of Indian Hills Country Club.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to First Presbyterian Church (900 Greensboro Ave. 35401), or to Hospice of West Alabama (3851 Loop Road 35404) or the donor's favorite charity. Published in Tuscaloosa News from May 31 to June 1, 2019