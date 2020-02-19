Home

Northport Funeral & Cremation Service
5404 Watermelon Road
Northport, AL 35473
(205) 750-3140
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Evergreen Baptist Church
Vance, AL
View Map
Service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
2:00 PM
Evergreen Baptist Church
Vance, AL
View Map
William "Dub-Doug" Boyd Obituary
COALING - William "Dub-Doug" Boyd, age 82, of Coaling, Ala., passed away February 16, 2020 at DCH Regional Medical Center. Services will be 2 p.m. Friday, February 21, 2020 at Evergreen Baptist Church in Vance with Bro. Todd Burkhalter and Bro. Dan Snider officiating. Burial will follow in the adjoining cemetery with Northport Funeral & Cremation Service directing. Visitation will be 12 – 2 p.m. prior to services at the church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Alsey and Myrtle Boyd; brothers, A.V., K.C. and James; and sisters, Vonnie Smith and Sarah Williams.
Survivors include his wife, Brenda; daughter, Carol Martin (Mike); sons, Paul Kinard (Kristine) and Jason Kinard (Castie); sister, Nancy Snider (Carol); brother, J.P. Boyd; grandchildren, Jessica Graves (Kenneth), Robert Martin (Laura), Mason Bonner, Grant and Sawyer Kinard; and great-grandchildren, Bryar and Brynlee Graves and Michael and Addison Martin.
He loved life, had many friends, could remember every joke and loved to tell one. He'd help anybody and was a friend to all. He'll be missed greatly.
Pallbearers will be Kenneth Graves, Tommy Rogers, Jason Kinard, Paul Kinard, Robert Martin, Louis Smith, Frank Marcum and Jamie Chandler.
Honorary pallbearers are Drummond Coal Co., Coaling Volunteer Fire Dept., Brookwood Huddle House crew and gang, and Englewood Baptist Church.
Donations may be made to the Diabetes Foundation.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Feb. 19, 2020
