GORDO - William Cecil Oden, age 69, of Gordo, Ala., passed away Saturday, November 9, 2019, at his residence.
Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at Skelton Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Marshall Sutton and Rev. James White officiating. Burial will follow in Cross Roads Baptist Church Cemetery in Gordo with Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Billy Ray Oden and Hubert Oden.
Survivors include his brothers, Milburn Oden (Doris) of Gordo, Ala. and Jimmy Oden (Sherry) of Northport, Ala.; sister, Faye Sutton (Marshall) of Gordo, Ala.; several nieces and nephews; and special niece and caregiver, Jenny White.
Mr. Oden was born May 30, 1950 in the Zion community of Gordo, Alabama to the late Stanley Oden and Effie Driver Oden. He was a retired foreman for Asplundh Tree Service and a lifelong resident of Pickens County.
Special thanks to Alabama Hospice Care of Tuscaloosa for their wonderful care of him and to nurses, Terri and Liz; his aide, Leavy; the Chaplin and to Jennifer and Mike of West Ridge Apartments, thanks for everything.
His nephews will serve as pallbearers.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Nov. 12, 2019