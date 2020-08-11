GREENSBORO - William Cecil Thomas, age 87, passed away peacefully at home on August 8, 2020.He was preceded in death by his wife, Evelyn Jean Baker Thomas; son, William Micheal Thomas; and daughter, Jennifer Gail Thomas Cleve.Mr. Thomas is survived by daughters, Sheree Johnson (Wayne), Iris Bessiouni (Ken Eaton), and Karon Jo Johnson (Paul); as well as eleven grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren.Our dad Cecil was born in Greensboro and enlisted in the Air Force at the age of 18. This was always a point of contingency between our parents because Mom said he was really 17 when he enlisted. Nonetheless, after three overseas tours and years of military service he retired in 1972. He and Evelyn settled back in Greensboro with their five children where he started a new career with the United States Postal Service from which he retired in the early 1990s.Daddy was most notable for his collecting which started with coins and antique clocks and eventually led to the opening of a junk yard for cars and the Greensboro Flea Market. All of his children and grandchildren have very fond memories of our adventures with him on his treasure hunts and helping with his business.Our dad was a very quiet, reserved man with a surprisingly funny sense of humor. Nothing is more comical than to hear Harris Coleman tell stories about Daddy from their years together at the post office. Daddy was also a very kind soul and we always knew he would, and did, help his family and others any way he could. We miss him so much already and will always have loving memories as he lives forever in our hearts.Graveside services will be officiated by Brother Steve Vernon Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at the Oakwood Cemetery in Greensboro.Grandsons will serve as pallbearers.Honorary pallbearers include Frankie and Wayne Osburn, Melissa and Dan Gentry, and the wonderful staff of Amedisys Home Hospice.