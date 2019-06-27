TUSCALOOSA - William Charles Jackson, Jr., Bill to all, died peacefully at his home in Tuscaloosa on June 25, 2019 at the age of 92.

Bill was born on June 23, 1929 to William Charles Jackson, Sr. and Cornilia Hixon Nettles Jackson. After briefly serving in the United States Army, Bill came home to Monroeville, Ala. to marry Elizabeth "Betty" Chambers on December 27, 1946. Bill and Betty moved to Tuscaloosa for him to pursue a degree from the University of Alabama. As a young couple they embraced and invested in the community. Together they owned and operated University Cleaners for almost sixty years. Bill was an honest businessman and worked hard to care for his family.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Mary Cornelia Lee and Dorothy Stellzenmuller; brothers, Samuel Jackson and Miles Jackson; and daughter-in-law, Kimberly Green Jackson.

Survivors include his wife of 72 years, Betty Jackson: brother, Pinkney S. Jackson of Fairhope, Ala.; children, Lane Sims, Patricia Bowman (Randy) and William C. Jackson, ÍII, all of Tuscaloosa; grandchildren, Neely Hixon Sims (Damon Ray) of Nashville, Tenn., Katherine Lane Bowman of Savannah, Ga., Mary Meigs Jackson and William Reid Jackson, both of Tuscaloosa; great-grandson and "best buddy", Louis Ray.

The family expresses appreciation to Dr. Ross Vaughn, Amedisys Hospice and Home Instead for their wonderful care. Special thanks to loving friends, Joyce Blackburn and David Vail.

A private burial will be held at Memory Hill Gardens with Rev. Michael Bailey officiating. A celebration of Bill's life will be held at a later date.

Donations may be made in Bill's memory to First Presbyterian Church, 900 Greensboro Ave., Tuscaloosa, AL 35401. Published in Tuscaloosa News on June 27, 2019