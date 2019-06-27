Tuscaloosa News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memory Chapel Funeral Home
2200 Skyland Blvd East
Tuscaloosa, AL 35405
(205) 553-1430
Resources
More Obituaries for William Jackson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Charles Jackson Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

William Charles Jackson Jr. Obituary
TUSCALOOSA - William Charles Jackson, Jr., Bill to all, died peacefully at his home in Tuscaloosa on June 25, 2019 at the age of 92.
Bill was born on June 23, 1929 to William Charles Jackson, Sr. and Cornilia Hixon Nettles Jackson. After briefly serving in the United States Army, Bill came home to Monroeville, Ala. to marry Elizabeth "Betty" Chambers on December 27, 1946. Bill and Betty moved to Tuscaloosa for him to pursue a degree from the University of Alabama. As a young couple they embraced and invested in the community. Together they owned and operated University Cleaners for almost sixty years. Bill was an honest businessman and worked hard to care for his family.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Mary Cornelia Lee and Dorothy Stellzenmuller; brothers, Samuel Jackson and Miles Jackson; and daughter-in-law, Kimberly Green Jackson.
Survivors include his wife of 72 years, Betty Jackson: brother, Pinkney S. Jackson of Fairhope, Ala.; children, Lane Sims, Patricia Bowman (Randy) and William C. Jackson, ÍII, all of Tuscaloosa; grandchildren, Neely Hixon Sims (Damon Ray) of Nashville, Tenn., Katherine Lane Bowman of Savannah, Ga., Mary Meigs Jackson and William Reid Jackson, both of Tuscaloosa; great-grandson and "best buddy", Louis Ray.
The family expresses appreciation to Dr. Ross Vaughn, Amedisys Hospice and Home Instead for their wonderful care. Special thanks to loving friends, Joyce Blackburn and David Vail.
A private burial will be held at Memory Hill Gardens with Rev. Michael Bailey officiating. A celebration of Bill's life will be held at a later date.
Donations may be made in Bill's memory to First Presbyterian Church, 900 Greensboro Ave., Tuscaloosa, AL 35401.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on June 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Memory Chapel Funeral Home
Download Now