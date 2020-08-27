William Charles Shaffer
Northport - William "Bill" Charles Shaffer, age 86, passed away Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at his home. Born and raised in Lafayette, IN. He served in the United States Army. Bill was a graduate of Purdue University's School of Engineering (Mechanical Engineering).
He began his professional career at Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, with 43 years of service in both Akron, Ohio and Danville, Virginia. He worked in the Racing and Truck-tire design divisions.
Upon retirement, he relocated to the Tuscaloosa/Northport area to be closer to his daughters and grandchildren, and to continue his life-long hobby of fishing. He was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, where he served on several boards and loved greeting members on Sunday mornings.
He is survived by his spouse, Darlene Ann Shaffer; daughters, Catherine J. Shaffer and Laura L. Raschilla (Bryan A. Raschilla); grandchildren, Adam J. Raschilla and Kathryn E. Raschilla. He is preceded in death by his parents (father Cuba S. Shaffer and mother Rebecca Young Shaffer).
The family would like to express sincere thanks to Oasis Hospice (Josh Shirley, RN) who cared for him in his final time here on earth.
The family suggests memorials be made to Guiding Eyes for the Blind (guidingeyes.org
) or Trinity United Methodist Church.
Memorial services to be announced at a later date. Condolences may be offered at www.heritagechapeltuscaloosa.com
Arrangements entrusted to Heritage Chapel Funeral Home & Cremations, A Dignity Memorial Provider.