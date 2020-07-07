1/1
William Cleo "(Tip)" Elmore
NORTHPORT - William Cleo Elmore (Tip), age 96, of Northport died July 5 2020 at his residence. A private family service will be held at Sunset Funeral Home with Reverend David Tunnell officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Park.
Our Dad was a loving husband and father to wife Ruth Elmore and daughter Barbara Dockery who preceded him in death.
Survivors include daughters, Sandra Wyatt (Bradford), Wanda Elmore, and Sheila Bolton (Danny); son, Donny Elmore (Becky); 10 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.
Dad was a member of Northridge Baptist Church. He faithfully served as a Deacon at Rice's Valley Missionary Baptist Church and Open Door Baptist Church. He loved his Lord, family, church family, friends and Pebble Creek neighbors.
Pallbearers will be grandsons, Lynn Dockery, Jason Dockery, Chris Cox, Jacob Elmore, Caleb Elmore, Blake Bolton and Cody Bolton.
The family would like to thank Hospice of West Alabama, and caregiver Libby Beard for providing special care.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Hospice of West Alabama.


Published in Tuscaloosa News on Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Sunset Brown-Service Funeral Home
3802 Watermelon Road
Northport, AL 35473
(205) 345-2900
