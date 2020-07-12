DUNCANVILLE - William Corey "Beetle" Faulkner, age 49, of Duncanville, Ala., passed away Friday, July 10, 2020, at home. A Graveside Service will be held on Sunday, July 12, 2020, at 4 p.m. with Scott Moore officiating and Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel directing.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Margaret Elizabeth "Mitzi" Faulkner; grandparents, Mack and Margaret Marsh and Ed and Signa Morgan.
He is survived by his wife Mary Margaret Faulkner; son, Houston Tyler Faulkner; daughter; Mary Beth Faulkner; father, William Carl Faulkner Jr.; brother, Bryan Faulkner (Lea), Aunts, Becky Jarrett (Terry), Susan Skelton (Rick), and other extended family.
Beetle celebrated over 25 wonderful years of marriage with his loving wife, Margaret. She faithfully stood by his side and cared for him selflessly to the end. Beetle loved his children dearly and was so proud of them both. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time at the beach with family and friends. He was dedicated to his job at Alabama Power Company for 28 years and he wanted nothing more than to "get back at it". Beetle bravely fought lung cancer several months before being called to his heavenly home.
Pallbearers will be Cody Faulkner, Darrell Hughey, Keith Johnston, Rex O'Quinn, Tim Hobson, Jimbo Mullenix, Stacy Goins, Randy Pugh and Monty Harvey.
Honorary pallbearers will be Dr. Larry Skelton and staff, Alabama Power Company, Bobby Hughes, Mikey and Brenda Snider and Jameson Kelley.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to First Wesleyan Church Mission Fund or to your favorite charity
.