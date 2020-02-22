|
NORTHPORT – William Deal "Bill" Jamison, Jr., age 68, of Northport, Ala., died February 19, 2020, at DCH Regional Medical Center. Memorial Services will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at First Presbyterian Church in Tuscaloosa with Reverend Michael Bailey officiating and Norwood-Wyatt Chapel Funeral Home directing. A private burial will be held at a future date. Visitation will immediately follow the memorial service in Warner Hall at the church.
He was preceded in death by his father, William Deal Jamison; his mother, Marion Alma Jamison; and his son, William Deal Jamison, III.
Survivors include his wife, Joan Jamison of Northport, Alabama; daughters, Katherine Wilkin (Brett) and Suzie Duncan (Jimmy) of Tuscaloosa, Alabama; brother-in-law, Glenn Woodruff (Carol) of Tuscaloosa, Alabama; brothers, Bob Jamison (Sue) and Carl Jamison (Julie) of Tuscaloosa, Alabama; sister, Judy Howard (John) of Huntsville, Alabama; and four precious grandchildren, Marion Alma Price Duncan, Jamison Elizabeth Duncan, William Jonas Wilkin and Anderson Brett Wilkin of Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
Bill was a graduate of Tuscaloosa High School in 1969 and went on to attend the University of Alabama. He was part owner and operator of Cottondale Wood Products for over thirty years. He has been a lifelong member of First Presbyterian Church of Tuscaloosa. Bill was a gifted athlete, playing football at Tuscaloosa High School. He was an avid hunter, fisherman and golfer that enjoyed these hobbies with his son, nephews and many friends. Bill could often be found grilling for friends and family. Later in life, his love for nature evolved into feeding the squirrels and birds daily and occasionally feeding the ducks in his neighborhood with his grandchildren, who affectionately referred to him as "Grumps". Bill never met a stranger and his love for people was evident in his kind hearted, humble approach to life.
Honorary pallbearers are Dr. John Miller, Hospice of West Alabama, Taco Casa #11 and friends of the Ford Camp.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Tuscaloosa, DCH Regional Medical Center Oncology Department, Children's Hospital of Alabama, or Hospice of West Alabama.
Published in Tuscaloosa News from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020