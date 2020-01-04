Tuscaloosa News Obituaries
|
Heritage Chapel Funeral Home
5200 Old Birmingham Hwy
Tuscaloosa, AL 35404
(205) 553-3555
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Heritage Chapel Funeral Home
5200 Old Birmingham Hwy
Tuscaloosa, AL 35404
View Map
NORTHPORT - William Donald Herren, age 84, of Northport, Ala., passed away January 2, 2020 at home. Services will be 11 a.m. Monday, January 6, 2020, at Heritage Chapel with Rev. Bill Lollar officiating. Burial will follow in Tuscaloosa Memorial Park with Heritage Chapel Funeral Home & Cremations, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Sunday, January 5, 2020, at the funeral home.
He was preceded in death by his father, Alonzo Herren; mother, Willie Mae Herren; brothers, Jerry Herren and Mickey Herren; and son, Donald Herren.
Survivors include his wife, Martha Carolyn Herren of Northport, Ala.; daughters, Tonya Sorrells (Tony) of Vernon, Ala. and Teresa Lollar (Bill) of Cottondale, Ala., Tammy Field of Magog, Quebec, Canada, and Peggy Malone of Cottondale, Ala.; son, William Herren II of Jasper, Ala.; grandchildren, Hannah and Jessica Olive; Colton and Carson Herren; Rachael Morrison, Billy Lollar III, Amanda Templeton, and Kenny and Jeannie Bell; and seven great-grandchildren.
William attended Holt High School. After school he went to work at Central Foundry until it closed down. For almost 20 years he has worked for Monfore Group. He loved God, his family, his church and his work.
Pallbearers will be Jeremy Morrison, Tony Sorrells, Eddie Jacobs, Roy Jacobs, Joe Perry and Tommy Hassell.
Honorary pallbearers are members of Fleetwood New Covenant Church of God, Donna Smith and employees of Monfore Group; Walter and Sharon Brown, Mr. and Mrs. Harold Weeks, Mr. and Mrs. Michael Giles, Carroll's Creek Fire Department and members of the Carroll's Creek community.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Fleetwood New Covenant Church of God, 13760 Hwy 216, Cottondale, AL 35453.
Condolences may be offered at www.HeritageChapelTuscaloosa.com.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Jan. 4, 2020
