|
|
GORDO – William Douglas "Doug" Pritchett, age 49, of Gordo, Ala., died September 1, 2019, at his residence. Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at Flatwoods Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Jimmy Pritchett officiating and Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing. Visitation will be immediately following the service at Doug's home.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, William and Grace Strickland, Hubert and Mary Lois Pritchett and Rose Evans.
Survivors include his mother, Sandra S. Tomlin (Larry); father, Donald Pritchett; son, Christopher Pritchett; daughter, Cheyenne Pritchett; sister, Kim Pritchett Driver (Greg); and nieces and nephew, Hal, Meredith and Nola.
Doug was born December 12, 1969 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. He attended Flatwoods Baptist Church and was a former self-employed welder.
Published in Tuscaloosa News from Sept. 3 to Sept. 4, 2019