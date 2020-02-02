Home

Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel - Tuscaloosa
5434 Old Birmingham Highway
Tuscaloosa, AL 35404
(205) 553-3141
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
2:00 PM
Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel - Tuscaloosa
5434 Old Birmingham Highway
Tuscaloosa, AL 35404
William E. Bryant Obituary
TUSCALOOSA - William E. Bryant, age 87, of Tuscaloosa, Ala. passed away January 31, 2020 at DCH Regional Medical Center. Services will be 2 p.m. Monday, February 3, 2020, at Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel with Pastor Phyllana Wheeler officiating. Burial will follow at Memory Hill Gardens and Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel directing. A visitation will be held Sunday, February 2, 2020, from 4-6 p.m.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry Grady and Johnny Bryant; his wives, Cliffie Holman Bryant and Cora Haygood Bryant; son, Robert Louis Holman and Jackie Skinner.
He is survived by his daughters, Donnie Lewis (Ronald), Teresa B. Stone, and Sonya Haney (Jasen); stepdaughters, Jackie Roper and Jean Kemp (Jerry); grandchildren, Kelli M. Hobson, Natasha L. Anderson, John W. Stone, Robert Lewis (Jenna), Jacob Haney, Tim Anderson and Joshua Anderson; and eight great-grandchildren.
W.E. Bryant (so many great names he was called, so many gaps he filled, so much loved he shared) Oh, the hands he has held. The lives he touched. The babies he rocked and prayed over. The old shoulders he rubbed and loved on. The love and laughter he shared. He walked with his Lord in his footsteps. We will miss you so much. See you soon Daddy, Big Daddy, Pawpaw, Uncle Frog. Special Thanks to DCH Regional Medical Center South for the wonderful care provided to our Father and family during the time in our lives.
Pallbearers will be Robert Lewis, John W. Stone, Bryant Phillips, Kaden Lambert, Phillip Eaves and Michael Wheeler.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Feb. 2, 2020
