William Earl Bullard

William Earl Bullard, 74, went to be with Jesus on Saturday, Oct. 3. Graveside services will be held Thursday, Oct. 8 at noon at Sunset Memorial Park.

Survivors include loving wife of 51 years, Linda; daughters Rhonda Lynn St. John (David) of Northport AL; son Randy Earl (Jenean) of Jacksonville, FL; grandson Landon Lee Vaughn; granddaughter Lacie Lynn Vaughn; several nieces and nephews.

Earl was an active member of Chapel Hill Baptist Church of Northport. He proudly served 20 years in the U.S. Air Force as an aircraft mechanic. He worked 26 years with a civilian contractor at Columbus Air Force Bas as an aircraft mechanic. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. His hobbies included gardening and spending time outside.

Earl faithfully served the lord and loved his Sunday school men's class at Chapel Hill Baptist Church.

Our family would like to express special thanks to the doctors and nurses at ICU DCH Medical Center who helped in the care of Earl.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store