William Earnest Kizziah
BROOKWOOD - William Earnest Kizziah, age 91, of Brookwood, Ala., passed away on July 28, 2020 at his residence. A visitation will be held on Thursday, July 30, 2020, from 1-2 p.m. at Memory Chapel Funeral Home in Tuscaloosa. Graveside services will follow at 2 p.m. from Big Hurricane Baptist Church Cemetery with Chris Holman and Dwight Kizziah officiating. Memory Chapel Funeral Home, a Dignity provider, is honored to be entrusted with final arrangements.
Earnest was preceded in death by his parents Lee Kizziah and Theo Barger; daughter, Jo Kizziah; brother, J.L. Kizziah; sister, Floralee Thompson; father and mother-in-law, Norman and Virgie Hogue; sons-in-law, Porky White and Tim Burchfield.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Charlotte Kizziah; daughters, Rita White, Cathy Cordle (Ronnie) and Vicky Burchfield; sisters, Catherine "Cat" Williams (Oddie) and Shelby Green (Dwayne); sisters-in-law, Linda Hogue and Janis LaGrone (Harold); ten grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.
Active pallbearers will be Dennis Crawford, Tyler Poole, Camron Driver, Ryan Battles, Joshua Wright, Mike Franklin and Mike Money.
Recognized as Honorary Pallbearers are: VA Home Health, Michelle Eaton, Melissa Harvey, Earnest Harris and Amedisys Hospice of Tuscaloosa.
The family also wishes to extend their most sincere gratitude and appreciation to Ronnie Cordle for all of his help.



Published in Tuscaloosa News on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Memory Chapel Funeral Home
JUL
30
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Big Hurricane Baptist Church Cemetery
