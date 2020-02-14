|
COKER - William F. Hambrick, age 79, of Coker, Ala., passed away February 11, 2020 at home. Services will be 2:00 p.m. Friday, February 14, 2020, at Mt. Olive Baptist Church with Glenn Kennedy and Tim Tindle officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Olive Baptist Church Cemetery with Sunset Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be one hour prior to service.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Hilton Hambrick and Louise Price; daughter, Joann Louise Hambrick; and sister, Marie Hambrick.
Survivors include his wife, Bobbie S. Hambrick of Coker, Ala.; daughters, Jackie Hallmon (Jim) and
Janet Davidson (Bill), all of Coker, Ala.; sons, Kyle Hambrick of Coker, Ala. and Matt Hambrick (Megan) of Mobile, Ala.; grandchildren, Alex Whitehead (Brittany), Laura Massengill (Glenn), Lucas Hallmon, Andrew Hallmon, Conner Olmstead, Alivia Hambrick, Wes Davidson (Kacey) and Jessica Bigham (RJ); great-grandchildren, Kinsley Massengill, Rogan Bigham and Wyatt Davidson.
He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He retired from United States Navy and Bryce Hospital.
Pallbearers will be his grandsons: Alex Whitehead, Lucas Hallmon, Andrew Hallmon, Wes Davidson, Conner Olmstead and Glenn Massengill Jr.
Honorary pallbearers are deacons of Mt. Olive Baptist Church and Rock of Ages Sunday School class.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mt. Olive Baptist Cemetery Fund.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Feb. 14, 2020