MOUNDVILLE – William Gary Smelley, also known as Bill Smelley, age 69, of Moundville, Ala., went to be with his Lord, February 23, 2019, at DCH Regional Medical Center. Services will be 11 a.m. Friday, March 1, 2019, at Moundville Baptist Church with Rev. Jason Duckett officiating. Burial will follow in Alabama National Cemetery with Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home South directing. Visitation will be from 9 – 11 a.m. at the church.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Evelyn Mane Smelley; mother, Helen Ruth Smelley and father, Aubrey Curtis Smelley.

Survivors include his daughters, Amelia Carol McKnight, Daphne Kay Langlands, Laura Mane Richardson, and Vivian Nicole Smelley; sons, Donald Ray Fikes and David Kelley Fikes; sister, Carol Elaine Simons; brothers, Joel Andrew Smelley and Aubrey Curtis Smelley, Jr.; grandchildren, April Caitlan Eaton, Chase Aubrey Langlands, Matthew Tyler Fikes, Cameon Ross Mellott, Austin Troy Fikes, Chloe Alise Langlands, Dakota David Fikes, Aubree Caitlan Kelley and Gentry Lee Kelley.

Mr. Smelley was a faithful member of Moundville Baptist Church where he served the Lord in many different roles. He was a retired teacher of the Tuscaloosa County School System where he taught Electronics, Computer Technology, and Robotics. Mr. Smelley proudly served 22 years in the Navy where he retired as an Electronics Master Chief.

Pallbearers will be Marvin Richardson, Austin Fikes, Dakota Fikes, Matthew Fikes, Cameron Mellott, Wayne Christian, Richard McCray and David Fikes.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Saving Forgotten Warriors. Published in Tuscaloosa News on Feb. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary