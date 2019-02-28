Tuscaloosa News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home South
6100 Old Greensboro Road
Tuscaloosa, AL 35405
(205) 752-2005
Resources
More Obituaries for William Smelley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Gary Smelley

Obituary Condolences Flowers

William Gary Smelley Obituary
MOUNDVILLE – William Gary Smelley, also known as Bill Smelley, age 69, of Moundville, Ala., went to be with his Lord, February 23, 2019, at DCH Regional Medical Center. Services will be 11 a.m. Friday, March 1, 2019, at Moundville Baptist Church with Rev. Jason Duckett officiating. Burial will follow in Alabama National Cemetery with Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home South directing. Visitation will be from 9 – 11 a.m. at the church.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Evelyn Mane Smelley; mother, Helen Ruth Smelley and father, Aubrey Curtis Smelley.
Survivors include his daughters, Amelia Carol McKnight, Daphne Kay Langlands, Laura Mane Richardson, and Vivian Nicole Smelley; sons, Donald Ray Fikes and David Kelley Fikes; sister, Carol Elaine Simons; brothers, Joel Andrew Smelley and Aubrey Curtis Smelley, Jr.; grandchildren, April Caitlan Eaton, Chase Aubrey Langlands, Matthew Tyler Fikes, Cameon Ross Mellott, Austin Troy Fikes, Chloe Alise Langlands, Dakota David Fikes, Aubree Caitlan Kelley and Gentry Lee Kelley.
Mr. Smelley was a faithful member of Moundville Baptist Church where he served the Lord in many different roles. He was a retired teacher of the Tuscaloosa County School System where he taught Electronics, Computer Technology, and Robotics. Mr. Smelley proudly served 22 years in the Navy where he retired as an Electronics Master Chief.
Pallbearers will be Marvin Richardson, Austin Fikes, Dakota Fikes, Matthew Fikes, Cameron Mellott, Wayne Christian, Richard McCray and David Fikes.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Saving Forgotten Warriors.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Feb. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home South
Download Now