William Greggory "Gregg" AlexanderReform - William Greggory "Gregg" Alexander, age 70, of Reform, Ala., passed away September 11, 2020 at his residence. Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at New Salem Baptist Church with Rev. Mike Hall officiating. Burial will follow in Greenhill Memorial Gardens with Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing. Visitation will be one hour prior and immediately following the service at the church. Masks are required due to COVID-19.He was preceded in death by parents.Survivors include his wife of 17 years, Faith Hartley Alexander; daughters, Leslie Ann Alexander and Laura Beth Eastman; stepson, Bryan Mosely; grandson, Cooper James Eastman; aunts, Nell Alexander and Betty Jean Pate and a number of cousins.Gregg was born August 24, 1950 in Columbus, Mississippi to the late William H. "Bill" Alexander and Mattie Lorene Lowe Alexander. He was a member of New Salem Baptist Church, the Sons of Confederate Veterans, the Pickens County Coon Hunter's Association and a veteran of the U.S. Army Reserve.Pallbearers will be Keith Ferguson, Don Bryant, Douglas Pugh, Dennis Pugh, Brian Ferguson, Roger Brown and Rodney Alexander.Honorary Pallbearers are SCV John Herbert Kelly, Camp 198 and the Pickens County Coon Hunter's Association.