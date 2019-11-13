|
TUSCALOOSA - William Griffin Besant, age 34, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., died Sunday, November 10, 2019, at home. Services will be held 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, November 14, 2019, at Taylorville Baptist Church with Dr. Curtis Kelly and Rev. Randy Pate officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Hill Gardens with Memory Chapel Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be 12:30 – 2:30 p.m. Thursday at the church.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Tom and Martha Killian and Buddy and Martha Besant; and aunts, Sandy Killian and Jane Godfrey.
Will is survived by his parents, Rick and Susan Besant; brother, Wade Besant; and special niece, Nola Suzanne Besant. He is also survived by his grandmother, Nita Bowling; aunts and uncles, Nancy and Stan Garner, Buddy and Grace Besant, Jeff Besant, Bob and Debbie Killian, Fred Killian, Ragan and Beverly Godfrey, Bob and Liz Bowling, Dennis and Kathy Bowling, beloved sister-in-law, Meredith Hall Johnson; and many special cousins.
Will was born June 12, 1985. He was a member of the 2003 graduating class of Hillcrest High School, an employee of ABH Enterprises, Inc. and Mid States Asphalt, Inc. and a member of Taylorville Baptist Church.
Will loved life, people, music and his dogs, Toby and Jax. He made the world a happier place.
Pallbearers will be Jonathan Killian, Tyler Garner, Lance Holley, B.J. Stakem, Dustin Hill and Brian Guess.
Honorary pallbearers are Sr. Chief Stephen Tackett, employees of ABH Enterprises, Inc. and Mid States Asphalt, Inc., members of Taylorville Baptist Church, and employees of the Pulmonary and Cystic Fibrosis Unit at UAB Hospital.
Breathe deep our sweet Will and Uncle Willie – to know you, was to love you.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the Alabama Chapter of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 200 Office Park Dr. #115, Birmingham, AL 35223.
Revelation 21:4 – "He will wipe away every tear from their eyes and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain, they will be no more, because the former things have passed away."
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Nov. 13, 2019