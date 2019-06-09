|
|
OCALA, FLA.- William Grover Marable, age 72, of Ocala, Fla., passed away May 29, 2019 in Ocala, Fla. Services will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Canterbury Episcopal Chapel with Reverend Marc Burnette officiating.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William M. Marable and Mary Myrtle (Sudduth) Marable.
Survivors include his wife, Sharon B. Marable of Ocala, Fla.; daughter, Kyrah L. Marable of Ocala, Fla.; son, William M. Marable, II of Tuscaloosa, Ala.; sister, Martha M. Hanson of Ocala, Fla.; and grandchildren, Brooklyn M. Marable of Great Falls, Mont., William M. Marable, III and Isabel C. Marable of Tuscaloosa, Ala. and Marshal A. Karasevich of Ocala, Fla.
A kind and generous man, Bill spent his life in the service of others. He served our country through his military service for 20+ years, retiring from the Navy after his return from the Gulf Wars. Bill served his community working as a firefighter and paramedic for the city of Tuscaloosa, and later with the Red Cross of West Alabama. In his personal time Bill was active in many civic organizations; the Jaycees, Boy Scouts of America, and VFW to name a few. He was very active in his home church, Canterbury Chapel, notably as a founding member of the Brotherhood of St. Andrew. Late in life Bill fulfilled his lifelong goal of becoming a Mason, he leaves this life a 33 Degree Mason. Bill was warm and friendly, and leaves behind a legacy of kindness, compassion, and fighting for the rights of people of this country he loved.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Alabama Cursillo.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on June 9, 2019