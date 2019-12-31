Home

Rockco Funeral Home
805 BIRMINGHAM RD
Centreville, AL 35042
(205) 926-4876
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
12:30 PM - 2:00 PM
Brent Baptist Church
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
2:00 PM
Brent Baptist Church
Graveside service
Following Services
Pineland Cemetery
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William H. Mayfield


1944 - 2019
William H. Mayfield Obituary
BRENT - William H. Mayfield, born March 26, 1944, joined his Lord and Savior December 29, 2019, at DCH Medical Center, surrounded by his family.
William is survived by his wife, Terri Jackson Mayfield; and son, Cameron Mayfield.
William was preceded in death by his father, Elihue Mayfield; mother, Ida Mayfield; brothers, Alsey and Donald Mayfield; sister, Mary Mayfield McCray; and special nephews, Earl Mayfield and Ed Mayfield.
William owned and operated his petroleum business, Mayfield Oil Co., Inc., for 43 years before retiring. He respected the members of our team and was always there when they needed him. He commented many times he hoped their days would be as good as his. He was an avid hunter and enjoyed fishing tournaments with friends. He also became interested in the beef cattle industry, and through it, gained wonderful friends. He shared many phone calls with his cattle friends on any given night. William sat on the board of The Peoples Bank for many years, served on the Utilities Board of Brent, held positions with the Alabama Simmental Cattle Association, as well as the Bibb County Cattlemen's Association.
William loved his wife and son, and most of all loved his Lord and Savior. For that, we are so thankful and blessed.
Visitation will be held at Brent Baptist Church on Tuesday, December 31st from 12:30 – 2:00 p.m. The funeral service will begin at 2:00 p.m. with a graveside service following at Pineland Cemetery. Rockco Funeral Home Centreville directing.
Pallbearers will be, Kenny Murphy, Matthew Murphy, Rusty Suttle, Hayden Young, Adam Byrd, Brian Wilkerson, Russell Bamberg and Matthew Johnson.
Honorary pallbearers include many other family members and friends.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Dec. 31, 2019
