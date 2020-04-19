|
|
Lt. Col. William Harrison Dobbs
TUSCALOOSA - Lieutenant Colonel William Harrison Dobbs age 79, of Tuscaloosa, died Thursday, April 16, 2020.
Preceded in death by his parents, Walter Samuel and Addie Mae Dobbs, and brothers John Dobbs, Robert Dobbs, and James Dobbs. Born October 7, 1940, in the Sand Mountain, McKestes community in Dekalb County, Alabama. Graduated Fyffe High School, Livingston University, and University of Alabama.
An officer in the Marine Corps, retired 1983. Cofounder of the Alabama Marines Foundation in Tuscaloosa. Proprietor of Lodowick Adams Bookseller. Avid hiker, completing the Appalachian trail at the age of 69.
William is survived by his wife, Doris Willkie Dobbs of Tuscaloosa, Alabama; and two children: Dana Hazen (Scott) of Pleasant Grove, Alabama; and Monica Hobson of Northport, Alabama. He is also survived by four grandchildren, Chloe Hubbard, Camellia Butterfield (Colby), Logan Caffee, and Harrison Aslami.; and special friends, Denny and Carolyn Dahl.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alabama Marines Foundation.
Funeral arrangements to be announced at a later date.
Heritage Chapel Funeral Home & Cremations, a Dignity Memorial Provider, assisted the family with final care.
Condolences may be offered at www.HeritageChapelTuscaloosa.com.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Apr. 19, 2020