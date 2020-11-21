William Harrison (Bill) Kennedy

Tuscaloosa - William Harrison (Bill) Kennedy, 81, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., died on 11/16/20 in Tuscaloosa. No public visitation or service will be held at this time but we hope to be able to safely gather next year to celebrate his life.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Faye Tyson Kennedy; parents, Lonnie and Myrtle Kennedy of Arab, Ala.; brothers James W. Kennedy and John D Kennedy; and a granddaughter, Kaitlin Roberts.

Survivors include daughters Kathryn Roberts (Duncan) of Tuscaloosa, Dr. Lisa Kennedy of Memphis, Tenn., Amy Robinson (John) of Tuscaloosa, and Kerry Kennedy (Joe Rossomanno) of Tuscaloosa; sister Martha N. Reynolds of Grove Hill, Ala.; brother Edward L. Kennedy of San Antonio, Tex.; grandchildren John Thompson (Kari) of Helena, Ala., Sarah Roberts of Tuscaloosa, Nick Thompson (Andra) of Nashville, Tenn., Rain Kennedy of Birmingham, Ala., Will and Mason Robinson of Tuscaloosa, Ella Kennedy of Memphis, Anna Rossomanno of Tuscaloosa; and great-grandchildren Josie, Ainsley and Xander Thompson of Helena.

Bill was born and grew up in Silas, Ala., son of a high school principal and a teacher. He and Faye were married on Christmas Eve 1955 in Quitman, Miss. and moved to Tuscaloosa in 1956. After earning his undergraduate degree from the University of Alabama (Class of 1960), he was a Mechanical Engineer for 10 years, eventually working in Huntsville, Ala., on the Saturn V program that landed men on the moon. He and his family returned to Tuscaloosa in 1970 where he earned his Juris Doctor degree (Class of 1973) from the University of Alabama School of Law and stayed to practice law for over 40 years. He was always ready for a deal, to offer a Dad joke, and to give a helping hand where he could.

Messages of sympathy may be emailed to mommakacky@yahoo.com and mailed to the Kennedy Family at 1409 Snow Hinton Dr.,Tuscaloosa AL 35405



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store