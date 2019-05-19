|
VANCE - William Henry Shelton, age 83, of Tinton Falls, N.J., originally of Vance, Ala., passed away April 8, 2019. William received Christ into his life at an early age (Shelton as he was fondly referred to by his wife) was born November 25, 1935 in Vance, Ala. to Henry and Linola Shelton.
He leaves his wife of 56 years, Helen Jeanette (Kelso) Shelton; one daughter, Kimberly Shelton; two grandchildren, Jasmin Shelton and Brent Shelton of Tinton Falls, N.J.; two brothers Raymond Moore Huntsville and Harold Moore (Ramona) Pittsford, N.Y.; sister-in-law, Deborah Kelso of Tinton Falls, N.J.; a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
William attended Tuskegee Institute earning a Bachelor's in Engineering. He joined the Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, then, went on to Ohio State University, where he received a Master's in Business.
William served his country in Vietnam in the United States Army rising to the rank of Lt. Colonel, traveling the country and Europe, retiring after 25 years. He continued contract work for the U.S. Army.
William enjoyed gardening, antique cars, golfing and cooking.
William provided all that knew him with wisdom and counsel.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on May 19, 2019