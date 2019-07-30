Home

Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel - Tuscaloosa
5434 Old Birmingham Highway
Tuscaloosa, AL 35404
(205) 553-3141
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel - Tuscaloosa
5434 Old Birmingham Highway
Tuscaloosa, AL 35404
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel - Tuscaloosa
5434 Old Birmingham Highway
Tuscaloosa, AL 35404
William Herman "Billy" Barton Jr.

William Herman "Billy" Barton Jr. Obituary
TUSCALOOSA -William Herman "Billy" Barton, Jr., of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away Friday, July 26, 2019, at DCH Medical Center in Tuscaloosa. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel with burial in Tuscaloosa Memorial Park. Visitation will be one hour prior with Pastor Keith Pugh and Pastor Colby Mouchette officiating and Tuscaloosa Memorial Park and Chapel directing.
Billy was preceded in death by his parents, William H. and Dora Barton; and a brother, Joe Barton.
He is survived by his wife, Doris B. Barton of Tuscaloosa, Ala.; son, Danny Barton (Jo) of Tuscaloosa, Ala; grandson, Jason D. Barton (Trina), of Hoover, Ala; great-grandsons, Atticus and Dash Barton.
Pallbearers will be Joey Hocutt, Ethan Blankenship, Bart Tingle, David Turner, Tim Perkins, Vern Clark, Scott Barton and George Boyd.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on July 30, 2019
