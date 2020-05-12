|
TUSCALOOSA - William Houston Snipes, age 79, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away on May 8, 2020, at home. Graveside Services will be held on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at Grants Creek Baptist Church Cemetery at 2:00 p.m. with Ronnie Holmes officiating and Magnolia Chapel South directing.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Sandy Snipes Bockemehl; parents, Howard and Earline Snipes; brother, James Snipes; and a special family friend, Angie Dockery.
Survivors include his wife, Fayne Snipes of Tuscaloosa; daughters, Susan Snipes Panter (Mike) and Sharon Snipes Booker; son, William H. Snipes, Jr. "Billy" (Pam); son-in-law, Andy Bockemehl; sister, Diane Pate (William); sister-in-law, Polly Snipes; brother, Darrell Snipes (Judi); and 12 grandchildren, Timothy Johnson, MD (Kaitlin), Josh Sherrill (Ashley), Keith Booker, Matthew Johnson (Megan), Courtney Booker Gallant (Michael), Lee Snipes (Liz), Amanda Johnson Burnette (Matt), Jonathon Sherrill, MD (Britney), Jennifer Snipes Soper (Brian), Jordan Sherril, Lauren Booker and Andrew Snipes (Jessie); 20 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews he thought the world of; lifelong friend, Danny Dockery; and special family friends, Bill and Nan Hardy.
Pallbearers will be his grandsons.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on May 12, 2020