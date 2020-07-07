CALERA - William Howell "Hal" Rankin, age 76, of Calera, Ala., born in Tulsa, Okla., on January 12, 1944, died at home, July 2, 2020 after an extended illness.
He is survived by his wife, Patsy Henderson Rankin; sister, Rosemary Shows (Jay); nephew, Brian Moseley, step-children, Bruce Martin, Dennis Martin, Wendy Wesson, and many step- grand and great- grandchildren. Papa Hal had a loving and caring relationship with Wendy and her boys, Preston Dodd, Kenneth Dodd, Colin Wesson and Fisher Wesson.
He was preceded in death by parents, Janice Hobbs Rankin and William Edgar Rankin.
Hal served in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War.
Burial will be at The Alabama National Cemetery, Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at 10:15 a.m., officiated by Charter Funeral Home in Calera, Ala.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Disabled American Veterans
or ExpectCare Hospice of Birmingham.