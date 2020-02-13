Home

Nelson Funeral Home
3659 Hwy 171 North
Fayette, AL 35555
1-205-932-8961
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
Nelson Funeral Home
3659 Hwy 171 North
Fayette, AL 35555
William Jerome Gibson


1947 - 2020
William Jerome Gibson Obituary
NORTHPORT - William Jerome Gibson, age 72, of Northport, Ala., passed away February 4, 2020 at home. His Memorial Service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, February 15, 2020, at Nelson Funeral Home of Fayette.
Survivors include his wife, Tammy Fields Gibson; daughters, Michelle Daniels (Dean) and Kelly Abston (Blake); sister, Jane Guerrero; and three grandchildren, Harper, Steelie, and Atlie.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of West Alabama or Parkinson's Research Foundation.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Feb. 13, 2020
