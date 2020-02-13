|
|
NORTHPORT - William Jerome Gibson, age 72, of Northport, Ala., passed away February 4, 2020 at home. His Memorial Service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, February 15, 2020, at Nelson Funeral Home of Fayette.
Survivors include his wife, Tammy Fields Gibson; daughters, Michelle Daniels (Dean) and Kelly Abston (Blake); sister, Jane Guerrero; and three grandchildren, Harper, Steelie, and Atlie.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of West Alabama or Parkinson's Research Foundation.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Feb. 13, 2020