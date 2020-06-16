William K. "Bill" Porter
FAYETTE - Mr. William K. "Bill" Porter, age 81, of Fayette, Ala., passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Fayette Medical Center. Funeral services were held Monday, June 15, 2020 from Nelson Funeral Home Chapel. Burial followed in Fayette Memorial Gardens. Bro. Robert Parrish, Todd Moore and Carl Porter officiated. Nelson Funeral Home of Fayette directed.
Survivors include his wife, Ann C. Porter of Fayette; daughter, Sabrina P. Romick (Eric) of Nocatee, Fla.; sister, Nell Johnston of Birmingham; and a host of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a son, Wm K. Porter, Jr.; parents, Henry Frank Porter and Delia Francis Dailey Porte; brothers, Belton, Curt, Homer, Rayford, and Cleo Porter; sisters, Mable Long and Jewel Gray.
Pallbearers were: Charles Porter, Carl Porter, Stephen Porter, Todd Moore, Danny Long and Joe Black.



Published in Tuscaloosa News on Jun. 16, 2020.
