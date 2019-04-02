Home

POWERED BY

Services
Norwood Chapel
707 North Temple
Fayette, AL 35555
205-932-6702
For more information about
William Roberts
View Funeral Home Obituary
Graveside service
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
3:30 PM
Bethlehem United Methodist Church Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for William Roberts
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Keith Roberts


1944 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
William Keith Roberts Obituary
TUSCALOOSA - William Keith Roberts, age 74, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away March 30, 2019 at Bibb Medical Center. Graveside services will be Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at 3:30 p.m. at Bethlehem United Methodist Church Cemetery with Rev. Keith Roberts officiating and Norwood-Wyatt Chapel directing. Visitation will be from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the funeral home on Wednesday.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Dicie Roberts; brother, Kent Roberts; sister-in-law, Diane Roberts; and daughter-in-law, Ashley Roberts.
Survivors include his girlfriend, Gail Griffin; daughter, Julie Davis (Kevin); son, Keith Roberts; sisters, Margaret Ann Overcash (Bill) and Martha Sue May (Ralph); grandchildren, Morgan and Kaitlyn Davis, Jayden, Fisher, Griffin and Lila Kate Roberts; and great-grandchildren, Elaina, Joanna and Marianna Gomez.
Pallbearers will be Kevin Davis, Ed Vance, Justin Crocker, Brad Moore, Tanner Goode and Josh Bonner.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Apr. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now