TUSCALOOSA - William Keith Roberts, age 74, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away March 30, 2019 at Bibb Medical Center. Graveside services will be Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at 3:30 p.m. at Bethlehem United Methodist Church Cemetery with Rev. Keith Roberts officiating and Norwood-Wyatt Chapel directing. Visitation will be from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the funeral home on Wednesday.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Dicie Roberts; brother, Kent Roberts; sister-in-law, Diane Roberts; and daughter-in-law, Ashley Roberts.
Survivors include his girlfriend, Gail Griffin; daughter, Julie Davis (Kevin); son, Keith Roberts; sisters, Margaret Ann Overcash (Bill) and Martha Sue May (Ralph); grandchildren, Morgan and Kaitlyn Davis, Jayden, Fisher, Griffin and Lila Kate Roberts; and great-grandchildren, Elaina, Joanna and Marianna Gomez.
Pallbearers will be Kevin Davis, Ed Vance, Justin Crocker, Brad Moore, Tanner Goode and Josh Bonner.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Apr. 2, 2019