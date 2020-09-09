1/
William Lavert "Bill" Snipes
Gordo - William Lavert "Bill" Snipes, age 73, of Gordo, Ala., passed away September 8, 2020 at DCH Regional Medical Center in Tuscaloosa. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 11, 2020 at Skelton Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Thomas Shepherd and Bro. Kenneth Elmore officiating. Burial will follow in Flatwoods Baptist Church Cemetery with Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing. Visitation will be one hour prior and immediately following the service at the funeral home.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert L. and Trannie Patton Snipes; and a sister, Bertha Mae.
Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Janice Elmore Snipes; sons Ben Snipes (Amanda) and Joe Snipes; two grandchildren, Logan Snipes and Alaina Snipes; brother, Albert Snipes; a number of nieces and nephews and a host of friends and relatives.
Bill was born May 17, 1947, in Tuscaloosa County, Alabama. He graduated from Gordo High School in 1967, served in the U.S. Marine Corps in Vietnam, and was a retired employee of the V.A. Hospital in Tuscaloosa. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed coon hunting, squirrel hunting, and fishing.
Pallbearers will be Daniel Elmore, Josh Elmore, Jamie Roberts, and John Windham.



Published in Tuscaloosa News from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Skelton Funeral Home - Reform
2105 2nd St. SW
Reform, AL 35481
(205) 375-9661
