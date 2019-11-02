|
TUSCALOOSA - William Lester Davis, Jr., age 75, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away on October 30, 2019 at home. Services will be at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, November 3, 2019, at Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel with Rev. Jimmy Garner officiating. Burial will follow at Tuscaloosa Memorial Park. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Theo Hyde Davis; father, William Lester Davis, Sr.; and brother, Harold D. Davis.
Survivors include his wife, Linda Turner Davis; daughter, Leigh Ann Hinton (James); sons, Billy Davis, Todd Davis (Beth); and brother, Jerry Davis (Wanda); sister, Sue Jones (Joe); brothers-in-law, Frank Turner (Nina) and Bill Turner (Margaret); sister-in-law, Sandra Davis; grandchildren, Brad Davis, Emileigh Grace Hinton, Andrew Davis, and Aaron Davis; and one great granddaughter, Natalie Smith.
Lester was the second of four children born to Lester and Theo Davis. He grew up in West Blocton where he made many lifelong friends. After moving to Tuscaloosa, he was an outstanding football player at Tuscaloosa High School and Livingston University. He married Linda after college and they began their 54 years together. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather.
Lester was a successful business man and a friend to many. He was loved very much and will be missed by his wife, family and many friends. We draw strength in our knowledge of Lester's deep faith in Jesus and the assurance that he is in heaven now and we will someday be reunited with him.
Pallbearers will be Chris Davis, Jereme Davis, Rusty Jones, Tim Harris, Will Turner, and Joe Turner.
Honorary pallbearers are past and present employees of Tugco, Tuscaloosa High School Black Bears class of '62, Juanita Drive Hurricanes, friends and neighbors of Springhill Lake, Lauralee and Charles Estes, Dr. Ross Vaughn and staff of Tuscaloosa Internal Medicine, members of Skyland Baptist, Hopewell Primitive Baptist Church, and Cottondale United Methodist Church.
Published in Tuscaloosa News from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019