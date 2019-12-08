|
VANCE - William M. "Pistol" Oglesby, age 81, of Vance, Ala., passed peacefully on November 17, 2019 at Hospice of West Alabama.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Nola and Willard Oglesby.
He is survived by his wife, Ann; a son, William, Jr.; and grandson, Ethan. He is also survived by his brother, Robert; sister, Sandi Powell; niece, Cindi Wood; and great-niece, Kaitlin Wilson.
Graveside service is planned for 2 p.m. Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Evergreen Cemetery in Vance with Rev. Jack Clary officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , Hospice of West Alabama or Evergreen Baptist Church.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Dec. 8, 2019