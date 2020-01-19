|
TUSCALOOSA - William Martin "Bill" Reece, Sr., age 79, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away December 22, 2019 in Mobile, Ala. His Memorial Service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Duncanville Baptist Church with Ray Hallman officiating.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Grover and Mabel Reece; brother, John Reece; sister, Linda Brooker; and former wife of 47 years, Brenda Lee Mullenix Reece.
Survivors include his daughters, Terry Reece Smith and Marti Reece; son, Jay Reece; sister, Barbara Hawkins; grandson, Jed Reece; and wife, Brenda Gardner Reece. He also leaves behind a friend of 50+ years, Roy Riffe (Sue); and Robert Frederick, who was like a son.
Mr. Reece was retired from Drummond Coal Company. He was a member of Duncanville Baptist Church. He was also a member of the J. Collier Foster Masonic Lodge #906.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Duncanville Baptist Church.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Jan. 19, 2020