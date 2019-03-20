|
TUSCALOOSA -William Marvette Curtis, II, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., age 70, died on March 19, 2019. A celebration of life will be held at First Presbyterian Church of Tuscaloosa at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, March 22, 2019, with Reverend Michael R. Bailey officiating. Visitation for family and friends will follow in the Faucett Family Life Center at First Presbyterian Church of Tuscaloosa.
Survivors include his spouse, Elizabeth Finch Curtis; daughters, Lee Curtis (Mark Lewellyn) of Destin, Fla., Amy McMullen of Birmingham, Ala., Peyton Franco (Joey) of Atlanta, Ga.; son, Bill Curtis (Dawn) of Birmingham, Ala. He is survived by his beloved siblings; Tala Curtis of Nashville, Tenn., Julie Pate (John) of Fairhope, Ala., Alan Curtis (Joan) of Birmingham, Ala., Chris Curtis (Dana) of Montgomery, Ala., and his dear grandchildren: Lily and Perry Curtis of Birmingham, Ala., James Curtis of Destin, Fla., Will Franco of Atlanta, Ga.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Julia Ellis Curtis and John Christopher Curtis, Sr. from Tuscaloosa, Ala.; and his grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Henry Oscar Ellis and Mr. and Mrs. William Marvette Curtis.
"Billy," known as "Gda" by his grandchildren, was a man of great integrity. His bright smile served as a light to all who crossed his path. His motto in life was family and friends first. He held both as a priority in his life along with God and his well-loved West Highland Terriers. As a young man, Billy was a member of Boy Scouts and earned the rank of Eagle Scout. He later graduated from the University of Alabama where he was a member of the Sigma Nu Fraternity. He was a 1st Lieutenant in the United States Army serving in the Signal Corps during the Vietnam War. He returned home to begin his career at Tuscaloosa Concrete Pipe which was later became Sherman Industries. He retired after 42 years serving as sales manager/general manger. Billy served as deacon of First Presbyterian Church. His greatest love was being with his family. He will be greatly missed by so many.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Presbyterian Church of Tuscaloosa or the in Billy's honor.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Mar. 20, 2019