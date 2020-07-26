1/1
William Montgomery Geer Sr.
BUHL - William Montgomery Geer, Sr., age 70, of Buhl, Alabama, passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at UAB.
The funeral will be graveside, Monday, July 27, 2020 at 10 a.m., at the Cross Roads "Geer" Cemetery in Coker, Alabama, with Bro. David Kelly officiating and Sunset Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing.
William loved his Savior Jesus Christ with all his heart and his family. Colossians 1:21 & 22. "If then you were raised with Christ, seek those things which are above, where Christ is sitting at the right hand of God. Set your mind on things above, not on things of the earth." Colossians 3:1 & 2 NKJV
Mr. Geer was preceded in death by his son, Zachary Gustavus Geer; grandsons, Justin and Daniel Geer; and his parents, William Oscar Geer, Jr. and Alice Myrtle Burroughs Geer.
Mr. Geer is survived by his wife of 50 years, Drucilla Kirby Geer; brother, Winfred "Win" Geer (Glenda); children, Jennie Sutton (David), Bonnie Sutton (Rick), William "Billy" Geer, Jr. (Ramie), Henry Geer (Nicole) and Matthew Geer (Lesley); his grandchildren, Ceadar Sutton-Atchley (Tony), Larry Paul Frazer, Jr., Macey Sutton, John Morgan Sutton, Megan Sutton, Mason Sutton, Mattie Sutton, Miley Sutton, Judah Sutton, Austin Geer, Faith Ann Geer, Shelby Simmons (Joshua), Zachary B. Geer, Cason and CJ Dankston, and Noah Geer; and his great-grandchildren, Gracie, James, and Brayden Odom and Elizabeth Simmons,
We want to thank the medical staff at DCH Regional Medical Center 3 South East, UAB 6th Floor ICU, UAB 8th Floor BMT and family and friends for all their prayers, thoughts, kind words, and love shown to our family.



Published in Tuscaloosa News on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Funeral
10:00 AM
Cross Roads "Geer" Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Sunset Brown-Service Funeral Home
3802 Watermelon Road
Northport, AL 35473
(205) 345-2900
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
July 25, 2020
Mr. Greer will definitely be missed. My fondest memory of him was at the brush arber. Him and my Dad really brought it to life for us that had never been to one. We had good meeting and lots of fun that week. Just want you to know your in my prayers. Sending my love as well. May God be with each of you during this time.
Debbie ( Pate) Eckhardt
Debra Eckhardt
July 25, 2020
Mr. Greer will most definitely be missed. I haven't seen him in many years. My fondest memory is at the brush barber we had at the grave yard. Him and my Dad done a wonderful job of letting us all be apart of knowing just what a brush barber was. Wonderful memories. So very sorry for your loss. All of you are in my prayers. My love to each of you.
Debbie ( Pate) Eckhardt
Debra Eckhardt
