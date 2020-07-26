BUHL - William Montgomery Geer, Sr., age 70, of Buhl, Alabama, passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at UAB.

The funeral will be graveside, Monday, July 27, 2020 at 10 a.m., at the Cross Roads "Geer" Cemetery in Coker, Alabama, with Bro. David Kelly officiating and Sunset Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing.

William loved his Savior Jesus Christ with all his heart and his family. Colossians 1:21 & 22. "If then you were raised with Christ, seek those things which are above, where Christ is sitting at the right hand of God. Set your mind on things above, not on things of the earth." Colossians 3:1 & 2 NKJV

Mr. Geer was preceded in death by his son, Zachary Gustavus Geer; grandsons, Justin and Daniel Geer; and his parents, William Oscar Geer, Jr. and Alice Myrtle Burroughs Geer.

Mr. Geer is survived by his wife of 50 years, Drucilla Kirby Geer; brother, Winfred "Win" Geer (Glenda); children, Jennie Sutton (David), Bonnie Sutton (Rick), William "Billy" Geer, Jr. (Ramie), Henry Geer (Nicole) and Matthew Geer (Lesley); his grandchildren, Ceadar Sutton-Atchley (Tony), Larry Paul Frazer, Jr., Macey Sutton, John Morgan Sutton, Megan Sutton, Mason Sutton, Mattie Sutton, Miley Sutton, Judah Sutton, Austin Geer, Faith Ann Geer, Shelby Simmons (Joshua), Zachary B. Geer, Cason and CJ Dankston, and Noah Geer; and his great-grandchildren, Gracie, James, and Brayden Odom and Elizabeth Simmons,

We want to thank the medical staff at DCH Regional Medical Center 3 South East, UAB 6th Floor ICU, UAB 8th Floor BMT and family and friends for all their prayers, thoughts, kind words, and love shown to our family.







