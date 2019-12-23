|
TUSCALOOSA - William Norman Sullivan, age 91, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away December 21, 2019. Service will be 2 p.m. Thursday, December 26, 2019, at Memory Chapel with Jerry Montgomery officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Hill Gardens with Memory Chapel Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be one hour prior to services.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Lenita Acker; grandson, Joshua Acker; and his parents, Jim and Ivy Sullivan.
Survivors include his wife, Sarah Sullivan of Tuscaloosa, Ala.; sister, Pauline Ballard; brother, Jack Sullivan; grandson, Carlis Acker; granddaughter, Lauren Acker; and great- granddaughters, Lindsey and Leah Acker.
A man with a heart of gold whose enjoyment was family, farming, working and making others laugh. He was a proud father and a loving husband of 70 years of marriage. A man of his word love and respected by others. He served in the United States Navy in World War II and later served in the United States Marines in Vietnam.
Pallbearers will be Steve Harbin, Marty Sullivan, Joey Sullivan, Jerry Sullivan, Sam Davis and Mark Pugh.
Honorary pallbearers are friends and neighbors of Hillcrest Meadows.
Published in Tuscaloosa News from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019