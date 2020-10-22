William Park Kirby
Tuscaloosa - William Park Kirby, age 90, of Tuscaloosa, passed away on Tuesday, October 20, 2020.
William was a Veteran of the Korean War, serving in the U.S. Air Force. He retired from BF Goodrich after 40 years of service.
William is preceded in death by wife, Bobbie Fitts Kirby; father, W.B. Kirby; mother, Burla C. Kirby; brothers, Otis Kirby and Jim Kirby; and sisters, Lola Brown and Louise Fitts.
Survivors include daughter, Terri K. Gilliland (Scott), Tuscaloosa; grandchildren, Krista Rose Gilliland, Tuscaloosa, and Joshua Scott Gilliland (Elizabeth), Hazel Green; and great-grandchildren, Skyler and Harlowe.
Graveside services will be at 11:00 AM on Monday, October 26, 2020 at Tuscaloosa Memorial Park. Visitation at cemetery following service. Presiding Clergy: Keith Pugh. Honorary Pallbearers: Willie Kidd, Tom Windham, Faye Taylor, Nancy Foster, Meadow Ridge Dr neighbors, Dr. Herman Fritz, Meals on Wheels staff, FOCUS staff, friends/staff Hamrick Highlands, friends/staff Regency Retirement, Retina Specialists AL staff, and DCH staff.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to American Macular Degeneration Foundation or BrightFocus Foundation
.
