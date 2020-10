William Park KirbyTuscaloosa - William Park Kirby, age 90, of Tuscaloosa, passed away on Tuesday, October 20, 2020.William was a Veteran of the Korean War, serving in the U.S. Air Force. He retired from BF Goodrich after 40 years of service.William is preceded in death by wife, Bobbie Fitts Kirby; father, W.B. Kirby; mother, Burla C. Kirby; brothers, Otis Kirby and Jim Kirby; and sisters, Lola Brown and Louise Fitts.Survivors include daughter, Terri K. Gilliland (Scott), Tuscaloosa; grandchildren, Krista Rose Gilliland, Tuscaloosa, and Joshua Scott Gilliland (Elizabeth), Hazel Green; and great-grandchildren, Skyler and Harlowe.Graveside services will be at 11:00 AM on Monday, October 26, 2020 at Tuscaloosa Memorial Park. Visitation at cemetery following service. Presiding Clergy: Keith Pugh. Honorary Pallbearers: Willie Kidd, Tom Windham, Faye Taylor, Nancy Foster, Meadow Ridge Dr neighbors, Dr. Herman Fritz, Meals on Wheels staff, FOCUS staff, friends/staff Hamrick Highlands, friends/staff Regency Retirement, Retina Specialists AL staff, and DCH staff.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to American Macular Degeneration Foundation or BrightFocus Foundation Condolences may bee offered at