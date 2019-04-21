|
REFORM - William R. Malone, age 92, of Reform, Ala., passed away April 19, 2019 at DCH Regional Medical Center. Services will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at Skelton Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Mike Hall officiating. Burial will follow in Graham Memorial Cemetery with Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing. A short visitation will follow the service at the funeral home.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Margaret Harper Malone; a cousin, Owen H. Stallworth, Sr.; brother-in-law, James Warren Harper; and a sister-in-law, Ruth Briggs.
Survivors include his daughter, Linda Davidson and husband, Joe of Tuscaloosa, Ala.; sons, David Malone and wife, Shami of Trussville, Ala. and Chuck Malone and wife, Terri of Tuscaloosa, Ala.; five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Mr. Malone was born September 17, 1926 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama to the late Robert Henry Malone and Elizabeth Plant Malone. He was a member of Northridge Baptist Church and was retired from the United States Postal Service as Postmaster in Gordo, Alabama. He was a veteran of the United States Navy.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to .
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Apr. 21, 2019