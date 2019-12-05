Home

BUHL - William R. Smith, age 76, of Buhl, Ala., passed away November 24, 2019 at Hospice of West Alabama. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Northport Funeral & Cremation Service is assisting the family with final care.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Reva and Frank Gordon.
Survivors include his wife, Annie Hall Smith; daughters, Deb Princell (Brad) of Markle, Ind., Melissa Bolling (Doug) of Reform, Ala. and Denna Hall (Jack) of Buhl, Ala.; sons, Rick Waikel of Huntington, Ind. and Chris Skelton (Michelle) of Tuscaloosa, Ala.; brother, Walt Gordon of Nashville, Tenn. and Doug Gordon (Flora) of Allardt, Tenn.; five grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, eight step-grandchildren, and two step-great-grandchildren.
Mr. Smith was born on April 2, 1943 in Fort Wayne, Ind. He served four years in the Navy and was retired from the automotive/service manager industry.
Special thanks to Dr. Steven Brown and the staff of Hospice of West Alabama.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Hospice of West Alabama, 3851 Loop Rd., Tuscaloosa, AL 35404.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Dec. 5, 2019
