TUSCALOOSA - William Robert Herron, age 89, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away peacefully at his home August 14, 2020. Services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel with Pastor John Wiggins and Associate Pastor Alex Cowan officiating with burial to follow at Tuscaloosa Memorial Park. A visitation will take place one hour prior to the service.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, Irene Lunceford Herron; son, David Lynn Herron; and parents, Lawrence and Ozella Herron of Cottondale, Ala.

Robert is survived by his daughters, Junia Herron Meggs (Carl), Jackie Callahan Herron, Janet Cannon Brock (Gary), Jackie Cannon Wilkins (Billy Sr.), and Diane Cannon Watkins; sons, Dwayne Herron and Danny Cannon (Mary); sister, Clarice Herron Faulkner Aycock; grandchildren, Tamara Herron Fultz (Brandon), Breanna Herron Himot (David), Kimberly Herron Howard (Anthony), Robert Meggs, Mitchell Herron, Richard Meggs, and Lisa Thomas; great-grandchildren, Emily Howard, Ben Howard, Kirra Fultz, and many loved step-grand and great-grandchildren.

Pallbearers are Carl Meggs, Robert Meggs, Richard Meggs, Mitchell Herron, Billy Wilkins Jr., Anthony Howard, Kimberly Howard, and Michael Thomas.







