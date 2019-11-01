|
TUSCALOOSA - William Robert Nicholson, age 75, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away October 29, 2019. Services will be 2 p.m. Sunday, November 3, 2019, at Memory Chapel. Burial will follow in Memory Hill Gardens with Memory Chapel Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be one hour prior to service at the funeral home.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. James Nicholson; wife, Annette Noland Nicholson; and son, Timothy Scott Nicholson.
Survivors include his son, Steven Jay Nicholson (Tobe Boswell Nicholson); grandchildren, Aubrey Anne Nicholson and Timothy Nolan Nicholson; and special friend, Brenda Dean.
He was a faithful member of St. Mathias Episcopal Church. He was also a veteran of the United States Air Force and a dedicated volunteer of FOCUS.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to The .
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Nov. 1, 2019