Tuscaloosa News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memory Chapel Funeral Home
2200 Skyland Blvd East
Tuscaloosa, AL 35405
(205) 553-1430
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Memory Chapel Funeral Home
2200 Skyland Blvd East
Tuscaloosa, AL 35405
View Map
Service
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
Memory Chapel Funeral Home
2200 Skyland Blvd East
Tuscaloosa, AL 35405
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Nicholson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Robert Nicholson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Robert Nicholson Obituary
TUSCALOOSA - William Robert Nicholson, age 75, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away October 29, 2019. Services will be 2 p.m. Sunday, November 3, 2019, at Memory Chapel. Burial will follow in Memory Hill Gardens with Memory Chapel Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be one hour prior to service at the funeral home.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. James Nicholson; wife, Annette Noland Nicholson; and son, Timothy Scott Nicholson.
Survivors include his son, Steven Jay Nicholson (Tobe Boswell Nicholson); grandchildren, Aubrey Anne Nicholson and Timothy Nolan Nicholson; and special friend, Brenda Dean.
He was a faithful member of St. Mathias Episcopal Church. He was also a veteran of the United States Air Force and a dedicated volunteer of FOCUS.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to The .
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Nov. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Memory Chapel Funeral Home
Download Now