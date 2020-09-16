William Stallings "Bill" Lee, Sr.
Dancy - William Stallings "Bill" Lee, Sr., age 78, of Dancy, Ala., passed away September 15, 2020 at his residence. Graveside services will be 10:00 a.m. Friday, September 18, 2020 at Hebron United Methodist Church Cemetery with Rev. Dr. Tim Alexander officiating and Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing. Visitation will be immediately following the service at the graveside.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn Carson Lee; his parents and brothers, James Gardner "Jimmy" Lee II and Joseph Albert "Joe" Lee, Sr.
Survivors include his daughters, Lori Edwards (Jeff) and Lauri Minor (Donny); son, William S. "Billy" Lee, Jr.; brother, John Edward Lee, Jr. (Marie); two grandchildren, Carson Minor (Laura) and Callie Giesbrecht (Craig); and two great-grandchildren, John Alan Giesbrecht and Levi James Giesbrecht.
Bill was born March 25, 1942 in Dancy, Alabama to the late John Edward Lee, Sr. and Juanita Stallings Lee. Bill was a faithful member of the Hebron United Methodist Church. He was an avid outdoorsman and a man of many talents. He enjoyed working with his hands and could fix anything. Bill started out young on the family farm and never lost his love of the land. He spent many years farming in Dancy where he grew row crops, baled hay, and raised cattle. He enjoyed spending time at the Aliceville Country Club golfing with friends of all ages. It was there that he took pride in assisting with making the course grounds the best around. But more than anything he enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
Honorary pallbearers are members of Hebron United Methodist Church.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Hebron UMC, c/o Lori Edwards, 18 Lee Drive, Aliceville, AL 35442 or American Cancer Society
, Mid-South Division, 1100 Ireland Way, Suite 300, Birmingham, AL 35205.