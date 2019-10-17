|
TUSCALOOSA - William Stanton "Stan" Channell, age 63, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., died October 15, 2019 Grandview Medical Center in Birmingham. Visitation will be 10:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Friday, October 18, 2019, at Heritage Chapel Funeral Home & Cremations, a Dignity Memorial Provider.
He was preceded in death his father, James Ralph Channell; mother, Dorothy Norwood Channell; and sister, Wanda Anna Chandler.
Survivors include his wife, Evelyn Simmons Channell of Tuscaloosa; daughter, Amy Edwards (Tim); son, Andrew (Maryori); sisters, Sandy Keith, Tammy Beasley, Pam Marlowe and Sonya Burnett; brothers, Jeremy Channell; grandchildren, Mariana, Nattie and Max.
He loved fishing, Civil War re-enacting, and his grandchildren. He retired from GM. He graduated from West End Christian in 1974.
Honorary pallbearers are doctors and nurses of Grandview Medical Center.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the .
Condolences may be offered at www.HeritageChapelTuscaloosa.com.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Oct. 17, 2019