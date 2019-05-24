|
|
TUSCALOOSA - William Terry Walker, age 76, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away May 21, 2019 at Hospice of West Alabama.
He was preceded in death by his father, Leon Walker; son, Toby Walker; and brother, Larry Walker.
Survivors include his wife, Willie Mae Walker; daughter, Serina Ann Walker; son, David Walker (Tammy); sister, Catherine Yeager (David); mother, Mary Vintson Walker; and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren that he loved dearly.
He was born, January 28, 1943 to the Mary Walker and the late Leon Walker. After finishing college years he started his career as an electrical supply salesman…which he was for 50 years before retiring in 2017. He was an active member at New Life Worship Center where he served on the board for many years. In his spare time, he enjoyed family get-togethers, playing with grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and spending time with his beloved wife of 57 years.
The family will receive friends Saturday, May 25, 2019, from 3 – 6 p.m. at Mr. Walker's home. A memorial service may be planned at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of West Alabama.
Arrangements by Northport Funeral & Cremation Service.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on May 24, 2019