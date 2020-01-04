Tuscaloosa News Obituaries
|
Memory Chapel Funeral Home
2200 Skyland Blvd East
Tuscaloosa, AL 35405
(205) 553-1430
William Thomas "Bill" Smith Jr.

TUSCALOOSA - William "Bill" Thomas Smith, Jr., age 91, passed away January 3, 2020 at Moundville Health and Rehabilitation.
He was born in Tuscaloosa County, Son of William and Pearl Smith, Sr.; married for 71 years and survived by Doris Styes Smith. Bill graduated from Tuscaloosa County High and immediately joined and served in the United States Navy on the U.S.S. Zellars at the end of WWII. When he returned to Tuscaloosa was employed for over 40 years by B.F. Goodrich.
He was an avid fast pitch softball fan and played on several teams. He was inducted in the West Alabama Softball Hall of Fame in 1988 and Alabama (State) Amateur Softball Hall of Fame in 2006. He and Hall of Famer, Paul Morrison, worked with over 500 young ladies teaching them to pitch and catch. At least 24 of their students earned a college scholarship to play softball at the college level.
He is survived by his wife; daughters, Ann Brasher (Larry) and Judy Wright (Carl), both of Tuscaloosa; and son, Jeff Smith (Barbara) of Hoover; seven grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.
The family would like to thank Moundville Health and Rehabilitation for their kind and loving care.
Visitation will be at Memory Chapel Funeral Home Sunday, January 5, 2020, from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. with a burial and graveside services following at 3 p.m. at Memory Hill Gardens with Memory Chapel Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing.
Pallbearers will be Chris Wright, Brand Wright, Logan Wright, Jeremy Dismuke and Anthony Stagner.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Jan. 4, 2020
