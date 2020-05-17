|
TUSCALOOSA - William Tommie, age 60, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away Friday, May 15, 2020 at Hospice of West Alabama. Graveside services will be Monday, May 18, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Tuscaloosa Memorial Park. Rev. Ron Wilson will be officiating. Tuscaloosa Memorial Park and Chapel will be directing.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William T. Tommie, Sr. and Colleen Reynolds Tommie.
He is survived by his sister, Carol T. Muir (David).
William worked in electrical sales for many years. He enjoyed outdoor activities, like fishing, kayaking and boating. William loved his dogs, especially final companion, Lucky. The family would like to give a special thanks to caregiver over the last three years, Rick Oswalt.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on May 17, 2020