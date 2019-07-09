|
MYRTLEWOOD - William Vaden Nelson Jr., age 53, of Myrtlewood, Ala., died July 5, 2019 at DCH Regional Medical Center.
He was born October 7, 1965 in Demopolis, Ala. He was a former millwright and a 1984 graduate of Marengo Academy. He was an avid University of Alabama fan and a member of Myrtlewood Baptist Church.
He is survived by his father, William Vaden Nelson; sister and brother-in-law, Becky and Dylan Joiner; nephew, Joshua Jones; niece, Madison Jones; and a special aunt and uncle, Ruth and Armon Mosley.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Sarah Nelson.
Graveside funeral services were held at Myrtlewood Cemetery on Monday, July 8, 2019 at 11 a.m. with Rev. Steve Walley officiating.
Arrangements were handled by O'Bryant Chapel Funeral Home.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on July 9, 2019