Services
Sunset Brown-Service Funeral Home
3802 Watermelon Road
Northport, AL 35473
(205) 345-2900
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Sunset Brown-Service Funeral Home
3802 Watermelon Road
Northport, AL 35473
Service
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
2:00 PM
Sunset Brown-Service Funeral Home
3802 Watermelon Road
Northport, AL 35473
William W. Robertson Obituary
COTTONDALE - William W. Robertson, age 90, of Cottondale, Ala., passed away February 8, 2020 at Hospice of West Alabama. Services will be 2 p.m. Thursday, February 13, 2020, at Sunset Funeral Home with Kelly Jolly officiating and Sunset Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at Sunset.
He was preceded in death by his parents, seven sisters and six brothers.
Survivors include his wife, Gale; five daughters; four sons; sister, Jean Leonard of Phenix City, Ala.; grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Mr. Robertson was a proud Korean War veteran. He was a beloved husband, father and PaPa. He was a friend to the community and all that he met.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of West Alabama or a .
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Feb. 12, 2020
