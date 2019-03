TUSCALOOSA - Willie Thomas "Tom" Boler, Jr., age 60, was born May 16, 1958 and died February 22, 2019.

Thomas was the eldest son of the late Mattie Pearl Wood Boler and the late Willie Thomas Boler Sr. Thomas grew up in Alabama in the Tuscaloosa area. He was a graduate of the business school at University of Alabama where he played football for the Crimson Tide.

Thomas was also preceded in death by his brother, David Timothy Boler.

Thomas is survived by his wife, Laura Puckett Boler; children: daughters, Erin Boler Heck (Daniel), Sarah Jewell Boler and Hannah Pearl Boler; son, William Charlton Boler; sisters, Rebecca Meyer (Bill) and Lisa Wedgeworth (Kevin); brothers, Howard Boler (Melissa), and Chuck Boler (Margo); and one grandson, Cullen Franklin Heck; and several nieces and nephews.

Mr. Boler had a thirty year career in sales and marketing in the truck and equipment industry. For many years he continued his passion for sports as a Certified Football and Basketball Official in both Louisiana and South Carolina. He never met a stranger and loved his family above all else.

A Celebration of Life service and graveside ceremony will be held Monday, March 4, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Sunset Funeral Home and Sunset Memorial Park, 3802 Watermelon Road, Northport, Ala. with the Reverend Keith Pugh officiating. Visitation will begin at 12:30 p.m. prior to the service in the sanctuary.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the .

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.legacy.com. Published in Tuscaloosa News on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary