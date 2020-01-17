|
TUSCALOOSA - Elder Willie E. Davis, age 77, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., died on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at DCH Regional Medical Center. Funeral services for Elder Willie E. Davis will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Trinity Missionary Baptist Church. Rev. Jessie White is pastor. Rev. L. W. Bolton will officiate. Burial will follow in Cedar Oak Memorial Park with Rollins' Mortuary directing. The body will lie in state at the church one hour prior to funeral time. Public viewing for Elder Willie E. Davis will be today, January 17, 2020, from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. at Rollins' Mortuary.
