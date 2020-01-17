Home

Rollins Mortuary
2701 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Tuscaloosa, AL 35401
(205) 759-4202
Viewing
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
11:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Lying in State
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Trinity Missionary Baptist Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Trinity Missionary Baptist Church
TUSCALOOSA - Elder Willie E. Davis, age 77, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., died on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at DCH Regional Medical Center. Funeral services for Elder Willie E. Davis will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Trinity Missionary Baptist Church. Rev. Jessie White is pastor. Rev. L. W. Bolton will officiate. Burial will follow in Cedar Oak Memorial Park with Rollins' Mortuary directing. The body will lie in state at the church one hour prior to funeral time. Public viewing for Elder Willie E. Davis will be today, January 17, 2020, from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. at Rollins' Mortuary.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Jan. 17, 2020
